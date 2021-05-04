The voice of Peru will soon be back on television. Just a few weeks before the premiere, the names of those who would be the trainers (two national artists and two international) were announced in the new season of the singing program of Latin produced by Lightning in the bottle.

Given the expectation of viewers, it was indicated that Eva Ayllón, Mike bay, Daniela darcourt Y Guillermo Davila They would make up the team of coaches that will guide the participants who come to demonstrate their talent for singing at the national level. This information was mentioned by the Trome newspaper.

As of yet, the release date of The Voice Peru; However, it has been revealed that the program is in the casting stage, and that it will be hosted by Cristian Rivero.

As you remember, the first season of The voice was attended by four renowned figures from the world of music: José Luis Rodríguez ‘El Puma’, Eva Ayllón, Jerry Rivera and Kalimba.

Cristian Rivero announces the return of La Voz Perú

On March 7, during the final of I am, great battles 2021, Cristian Rivero announced that La voz Perú will return to television this year. Also, the presenter explained that this time the singing program will have three modalities.

“Come back to Latina in 2021, a great effort, after several years, in three versions, La voz Perú: La voz kids, for the little ones at home; The voice of Peru, which is what we have regularly done; And for you, who are over 60, 65 years old, and you say: ‘I wanted to sing, make a record, I no longer have a choice.’ The opportunity is now, La voz Perú senior arrives ”, he reported.

