Daniela Darcourt, Mike Bahía, Guillermo Dávila and Eva Ayllón have been facing each other every week in La voz Perú to integrate the best participants into their own teams. However, the sauce boat has done something that has angered the followers of the reality show.

It turns out that, through Facebook, several users expressed their discomfort with the interpreter of “Mr. Lie” for singing or speaking while the contestant is in the middle of the show.

Because of this, netizens asked Daniela Darcourt not to interrupt people who are going to show their talent and not to exaggerate her position as a coach.

“Daniela, you don’t need to exaggerate as a jury in La Voz, more humility“,” When I met her in Son temptation she was very credulous, I hope she doesn’t get her fumes any more “,” Daniela please stop singing when the participants sing, you don’t hear their voice, but yours please “,” We adore you, you are better at salsa, but please don’t sing, don’t interrupt the participants, let them sing. We love you ”,“ Daniela, I ask you to have a little respect for the contestants ”, were the messages they wrote on social networks.

La voz Perú: Daniela Darcourt is asked not to sing because she interrupts contestants. Photo: Capture Facebook

Daniela Darcourt auditioned for La voz Perú

Daniela Darcourt sang “Señor mentira” when simulating an audition in La voz Perú. However, the sauce boat was surprised to see that coaches Mike Bahía, Eva Ayllón and Guillermo Dávila left the set and left her alone.

Daniela Darcourt is outraged because she is not chosen in La voz Peru

After listening to the comments of the coaches, who tried to convince the young man, Leonardo chose Mike Bahía. This generated the displeasure of the sauce boat for not having, until that moment, anyone on its team.

“That is not worth, I feel displaced, forgotten, I risk myself first, so that in the end… I retire, on top of that they say ‘I started doing Creole’ and he went with Mike, ‘”said Darcourt.

At the end of the program, the Peruvian singer did have someone on her team. Joaquina Carruitero, the winner of Yo soy como Adele, returned to La voz Perú for her revenge and chose the interpreter of “Señor mentira”.

The voice: Daniela Darcourt could not choose Milena Warthon

La voz Perú, in its edition on Saturday June 19, presented a tense moment when the singer Daniela Darcourt was prevented from choosing the participant, Milena Warthon.

“It was definitely my girl. More than mine! I cannot believe and I cannot conceive that my companions have grabbed it with me and that they want to pass my hand ”, expressed the sauce boat with indignation.

Mike Bahía upset with Daniela Darcourt for blocking him

Iván Mc, a reggae music singer, appeared on the program with the well-known song “Sentimiento original” and captivated the coaches, who turned for him as soon as they heard him.

However, Mike Bahía was unfortunately surprised. When the Colombian singer decided to press the red button, Daniela darcourt he rushed seconds before and blocked it. This meant that the contestant could choose any coach, except Mike Bahía, who screamed and looked a bit annoyed by the play of the sauce boat.

Daniela Darcourt is surprised with a bouquet of flowers

During one of the editions of La voz Perú, Daniela Darcourt and Eva Ayllón received bouquets of flowers from Mike Bahía and Guillermo Dávila. The coaches paid him a tribute for his work and camaraderie in this new season.

“I am very grateful to the colleagues I have, I have been getting to know the hearts of each one a little bit. Teacher (Eva Ayllón) please I’m enjoying you how you can’t imagine ”, were the words of the interpreter of“ Looking for you ”.

