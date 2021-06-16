The search for the best voice in the country continues. A new episode of La voz Perú aired on Tuesday, June 15, introducing viewers to new talents. This was the case of a young woman who captivated the coaches with her sweet voice.

Gisselli Ramirez, a blind young woman, arrived determined to enter the competition, but she never thought that she would flip the four chairs of the program with her interpretation of “The new guard.”

By listening to the first few seconds of your presentation, Mike bay He did not hesitate to turn and was admired with the talent of the contestant. They did the same Guillermo Davila Y Daniela darcourt.

Eva Ayllón she was the last to turn. Like his colleagues, he was moved by the performance of the interpreter.

Knowing that the entire cast of La voz Perú was interested in adding her to their respective teams, Gisselli Ramirez He flashed a big smile and assured that he never thought he would be so successful in the Latina competition.

“I feel very nervous, but at the same time happy to be here with you and to have this opportunity. I can’t believe it, ”he said in front of the cameras.

Daniela Darcourt did not hesitate to welcome the singer and highlighted her commitment to appear on the television set.

“I’m excited to see someone as strong as you stand on stage. proving that there is no limit when someone wants to fulfill their dream , when someone loves what they do. That clear example is you. I congratulate you, your family, “said the Peruvian sauce boat.

Although all the coaches of La voz Peru praised his talent and voice, Gisselli Ramirez chose to join Eva Ayllón’s team.

