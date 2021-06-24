He has talent in his veins! There is no doubt that La voz Perú is discovering great voices that will compete to earn a name in the musical environment. This is the case of Cyané Siverio, who comes from a family of artists, her mother is a soap opera actress, and for this reason she assures that art is innate in her.

In this way, the young woman came to the audition of the program to conquer the coaches with her presentation, in which she interpreted the song “All of Me”. His impeccable performance managed to impress Eva Ayllón and Guillermo Dávila, who promised to accompany her in her musical growth.

“My girl, I really congratulate you. I welcome you (…) You are a queen on stage, you sound very good, you have a spectacular voice and I invite you to continue here (on your computer). I’m going to share that success with you, ”said the Venezuelan singer.

“I loved your vibrato. I don’t have a voice like yours (on your team), nor do I have the rhythm you have at the moment. I am missing, I definitely need him (his voice). I would like you to be on my team to help you grow and see you shine ”, Mentioned the Creole singer.

“I want to see you shine. I want you to win, even if you don’t win the prize, that you win in life, that you win a lot of applause and that the light always be with you”He added.

Finally, Ciané was happy to have managed to get two coaches to turn his chair during his presentation and did not hesitate to choose to join Eva Ayllón’s team.

La voz Peru, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.