Since the premiere of the new season of La Voz Perú, dozens of participants have left the four judges of the program speechless with their great talent. This time it was the turn of Barbara Candiotti, who stepped on the stage of the singing show and impressed the coaches who were stunned by her great voice.

The 26-year-old performer sang Whitney Houston’s iconic song “I Will Always Love You,” which requires a great talent to stand out. A few seconds into the song, Mike Bahía and Guillermo Dávila did not hesitate to press the button to turn their seats.

As expected, Daniela Darcourt and Eva Ayllón did the same after hearing the impressive voice of the participant. Of course, the Venezuelan singer was blocked by his teammates so he was unable to add the 26-year-old singer to his team.

At the end of their participation, the four judges stood up and applauded the participation of Barbara Candiotti. However, Mike Bahía went a little further and stated that the participant sang at the level of Whitney Houston herself.

“I was the first to turn. Since you started I said: this woman has a V8 (engine) in her throat and when I turned around I saw with the confidence with which you stopped and planted a song that any singer can not do from the outset. You did it at the level of Whitney Houston, “said the Colombian.

Finally, the big surprise of the night was when the singer ended up choosing to join Eva Ayllón’s team for the next phase of the program.

