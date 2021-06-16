The recent edition of La voz Perú brings with it new talents who are looking for an opportunity to show the best of their musical skills. This time Made Vi performed on stage, who unfortunately failed to convince the coaches during her audition.

The participant interpreted the theme “The final kiss” by Christina Aguilera; however, he was unable to get any of the four jurors to turn to offer to be part of his team.

“This is the career and profession of patience. Enjoy all that process, keep discovering yourself “ said Mike Bahia.

Before this advice, the young contestant assured that this has been a great opportunity to show her talent, since for a long time she was away from the stage due to the pandemic.

“Standing here for me is the best. (…) I am not going to give up. If I’m standing here it’s because I wanted people to listen to me. More than a contest, I see it as an opportunity for all singers to see us and know our history“Made Vi said.

However, Made Vi managed to sing a duet with Daniela Darcourt, whom she already knew previously. “I know Made. He develops in the world of orchestras too, he has a wonderful voice ”, said the salsa singer. Then he asked her to go singing because that was one of her favorite songs.

“Oh look! Then sing it with me “suggested the participant, inviting the interpreter to share the stage together.

