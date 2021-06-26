An impressive moment was lived tonight on the stage of La voz Perú, when a participant appeared at the audition and performed a song by Susan Ochoa.

Melissa Noblega sang “I am the owner”, a song with which he managed to move the coaches of the program, especially Eva Ayllón and Daniela Darcourt, who claimed to feel proud that one of the compositions of the Peruvian interpreter, who represented us in Viña del Mar and managed to win two Gaviotas de Silver, has been intoned in the program.

During your presentation, Daniela darcourt and Mike Bahía were the ones who turned their chair attracted by the participant’s voice. However, the Creole singer, although she did not turn around to offer Melissa to belong to her team, was excited about her audition.

“My heart fills with pride! What would I think that at this moment I was going to listen to a song composed by Susan Ochoa, a girl who came with an illusion, wanting to sing and then we made a monster with her. Amazing! Susan Ochoa, I congratulate you because a composition of yours is in competition in La voz, a place where you have also passed ”, Expressed Eva Ayllón.

“Melissa, singing the song of a great one. (…) Susan is an awesome person. After a few years, one of his compositions, in his own handwriting, is here defending a great artist like Melissa ”, said the salsa woman.

“I congratulate you very much because that power that your voice has is impressive. Whichever team you choose, I want to thank you for bringing a song from a great friend, a great competitor and one of the best representatives that this country has, ”he added.

Finally, Melissa noblega chose to be part of Daniela Darcourt’s team.

