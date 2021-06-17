The 26-year-old singer Katherine zegarra surprised the jury of The voice Peru by performing “Zankoku na tenshi” by Yoko Takahashi, a song known from the Evangelion series that has millions of fans around the world.

The young woman, who has been singing anime music and Japanese pop culture for six years, made Guillermo Davila Y Mike bay turn your chairs.

On the one hand, the Venezuelan singer agreed not to know the musical genre, but was dazzled. “You are totally magic and the show you have given has been really great, something that touches your senses. For a moment I felt like I was in another country. I don’t handle this genre much, but I see that it is very artistic, ”said Dávila.

On the other hand, Mike Bahía was the first to turn around and considered himself a fan of Japanese culture. “I want to thank you because you have shortened my distance with this beautiful country. I want to tell you that the most important thing is to have the complete package, I turned for your voice, because you sang in Japanese, that was what seemed striking to me, “he added.

Likewise, he ended by praising his presentation: “I think you could perform anywhere internationally and set the bar very high. I hope that in the team where you go you can capitalize a lot on what this program has for you ”.

