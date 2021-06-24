This Wednesday, June 23, the contestant appeared Andrea Victoria and surprised when interpreting the song “The glory of God” on the stage of The voice Peru. As she passed through the reality show, the participant convinced Mike bay, who was the only one to turn his chair around.

Before beginning her presentation, the young woman dedicated heartfelt words to her grandmother, who passed away a month ago: “She was very happy when she knew that I was going to participate in the program and, in her last words, she told me that I could do it. ; So, I want to dedicate it to her ”, he explained.

The contestant was on the verge of tears and dedicated her performance to her grandmother. “I’m here because I want to show myself that I can do more … That if I have come this far it is for something and my presentation is dedicated to her, because I owe her many things. She would be very proud “ he added.

Likewise, after performing the song “La gloria de Dios”, the Colombian singer was captivated by her voice and dedicated an emotional message to her.

“I believe that God puts people in certain places for purposes … Every time we push this button down, we give someone a chance and we take them away from thousands. I know that it is a program of singers, but they looked for a jury like me, who in addition to being a singer I am a human being who has dreamed of this and who has brought a message ”, said the interpreter of“ Buscándote ”.

And he concluded by saying the following: “ I told God: ‘Give me the opportunity to fulfill my dreams and show others that you don’t have to be the most beautiful, neither the one with the contacts nor the money, no, you have to dream and go your way without stepping on the others’. It is seen that you are that kind of hearts ”.

La voz Peru, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.