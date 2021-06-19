He did it. Oriana montero, who imitated Mon Laferte in the program Yo soy, appeared again on television in the audition stage of La voz Perú.

The Venezuelan artist stepped on the set of the singing space to interpret “El triste”, by José José, and convince the coaches formed by Guillermo Dávila, Mike Bahía, Daniela Darcourt and Eva Ayllón.

His voice impressed all the coaches, who pressed the red button and turned to admire his singing.

“I am shaking with happiness. I did not expect. I always dreamed of being here, at La voz Peru. Whatever happens, it was fulfilled, “he said. Oriana montero after his performance.

The young foreigner told her story after arriving in Peru and later chose Guillermo Dávila for the next stage of the contest.

Imitators of I am presented in La voz Peru

Oriana joined the list of participants of Yo soy that have appeared in La voz Perú. Carmen Castro, an impersonator from La India, appeared in a previous program.

She decided to interpret the Tito Nieves hit “De me enamórate” and got the coaches to compete for her talent.

“You are too good. I don’t know if your genre is really salsa or not, but it will work perfectly because you do it very well and you have the physical capacity to do it ”, were Guillermo Dávila’s words of praise. However, the winner of I am decided to choose Eva Ayllón.

The former champion of Yo soy remained in Eva Ayllón’s team. Photo: Latin composition

