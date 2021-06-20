Oriana montero It generated controversy among the viewers of La voz Perú after leaving Guillermo Dávila with open arms and waiting for the greeting, whom he chose as his coach in the talent show.

Faced with this attitude of the imitator of Mon Laferte, users of social networks began to question her and, to avoid misunderstandings, the singer decided to explain the situation through her Instagram stories.

“I need to clarify this before messages continue to reach me about why I left Guillermo Dávila standing, why I did not approach him. What happens is that, since I am, I understand that we cannot approach the jury, it is something that I have in my mental chip and when I was going down the stairs, I was a bundle of nerves, “said the artist.

“I was too nervous, I didn’t even know what I was doing, I don’t remember anything I did, today I saw and remembered everything. I didn’t know what to do, really, I didn’t know whether to approach, if to greet them, if to go down, if to go up ”, he added.

The former participant of I am, great battles came to the blind casting of La voz Perú to interpret “El triste”, performance that made the coaches argue about having her on their team. Finally, the young woman chose the Venezuelan as a coach.

Oriana Montero fulfilled her dream by appearing in La voz Perú

The contestant of the singing reality show Oriana montero impressed all four jurors by interpreting “The sad”, from Jose jose. “I am shaking with happiness. I did not expect. I always dreamed of being here, at La voz Peru. Whatever happens, it was fulfilled, ”said the 28-year-old.

Mon Laferte

Mike Bahía annoyed with Daniela Darcourt for blocking him with a contestant

The Colombian singer was annoyed with Daniela, because by blocking him, he could not choose Iván Mc, a reggae music contestant. He appeared on the show with the well-known song “Original Sentiment” and wowed the coaches, who turned around for him as soon as they heard him.

“Revenge is a dish that is eaten cold,” Daniela Darcourt told Mike Bahía.

Eva Ayllón is excited to meet again with the finalist of La voz kids 2014

Last Friday, June 18, he took the stage Valeria zapata, who years ago captivated Eva Ayllón during the first season of La voz kids.

“I was her coach, she was 9 years old and I was able to hold her like a baby because she was very small. She came out with that same song to end the world, “said the Creole singer.

The 26-year-old, who has been singing anime music and Japanese pop culture for six years, made Guillermo Davila Y Mike bay turn your chairs.

“I think you could present yourself anywhere at an international level and set the bar very high ”, the Colombian singer told him.

La voz Peru, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.