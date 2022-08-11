On Wednesday, August 10, the last eight voices —from the group of 48 participants that went on to the live concert stage— performed on the stage of “The voice Peru”. Only 24 singers qualified for the next stage of the singing contest, while the other 24 had to say goodbye to the Latina program.

Eva Ayllón, Christian Yaipén, Noel Schajris and Daniela Darcourt, the coaches of “La voz Perú”, eliminated half of their team. One of the 24 voices will be the winner in the new season of the contest whose last winner was Marcela Navarro, from the Guillermo Dávila team.

EVA TEAM

Gretell Sanabia ‘The Cuban’

Sebastian Morillas

Arturo ‘Sonero del Ghetto’

Carmen Castro (‘theft’)

Lucho Guanilo (former vocalist of Caribeños de Guadalupe)

Lita Pezo (Isabel Pantoja impersonator)

Those eliminated from Eva Ayllón’s team were Débora López, Kevin Hidalgo, Samira Jane, Emilio Hernández, Álvaro Hidalgo and Mhaciel Moreno.

Noel Schajris, Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt and Christian Yaipén already have their 12 voices. Photo: Facebook / The Voice Peru

TEAM NOEL

Briela (singer of Son Tentación)

Jonathan Sandes

vanessa cardiu

Coti Loyola (‘theft’)

Veruska Verdu

Abigail Marquez

Those eliminated from Noel Schajris’ team were Fernando Romero, Luna Vásquez, Nadja Quintanilla, Carla Puente, Luis Tume and Mariana Quiróz.

TEAM CHRISTIAN

Edu Lecca (former vocalist of Group 5)

Sandra Saldaña (backing vocalist for Amy Gutiérrez)

Fernanda Rivera (ex “The Voice Kids”)

Bri Roman (cousin of Gianluca Lapadula)

Deyker Hernandez

sonali prayed

Those eliminated from Christian Yaipén’s team were Andreína Arévalo, Lil Cave, Jose Antonio Bustamante, Gregory, Fernando Balarezo and Elmer Guillén.

TEAM DANIELA

Beik

Gabriella Salazar

Jorge Nava

Danielle (‘robbery’)

Areiana Pasco

Thesania Castro

Those eliminated from Daniela Darcourt’s team were Luis Golding, Keina Gallardo, Jorge Antonio Villacrés Muñoz, Guscifer, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez and Carlos Prado ‘Cac3l’.