Surprised! Jean Paul Santa Maria He left more than one speechless when he appeared on the stage of La voz Perú. After having reinvented himself several times due to the pandemic, he bet once again on his musical career and appeared in the new season of the show.

The singer passed the audition by performing the hit hit “Ideal girl”, and chose to be part of Mike Bahía’s team. However, Santa María was quite nervous because only two coaches turned around at the end of their presentation.

“I’m really shocked, they turned very late, I thought they weren’t going to turn anymore” , expressed Jean Paul.

“Parcero, if you come with me, with much affection I will tell you my opinion and you will take or leave (aside) what you consider,” said Mike.

On your side, Guillermo Davila He congratulated his great talent and assured that he was determined to turn his chair because he was impressed with his voice.

“I thank you very much for being here, for taking this brave step and for the way you have done it. No matter the genre, I was still going to flip because you sound wonderfully good”, Mentioned the Venezuelan singer.

Likewise, Jean Paul Santa María said that he was accompanied by his wife Romina gachoy and assured that she and her children are her great inspiration to get ahead.

“I came with my wife, who is everything to me. Perhaps later you will learn a little about my story (…) In summary, I would say that I am in a beautiful stage of my life, I feel full and very grateful to God, because I have found success at a family level. I have a wonderful wife and children, ”he said.

La voz Peru, latest news:

