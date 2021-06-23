La voz Perú continues in search of the best singer in the country. Various experienced performers on Latin stages have passed through the set. Many of them have previously participated in Yo soy, the kids version of the program and even The 4 finalists.

This was the case with Jeiko Atoche, who decided to try his luck after having a successful time in the aforementioned singing space. The talented young man assured that his experience has helped him connect with the audience.

“It helped me to experience a lot about music and to be able to reach the public and have them receive my music with open arms. Thanks to that leap, I was able to take it in a more professional way and continue with my music production studies, “he said in an interview prior to the broadcast.

For his audition at La voz Perú he performed a unique version of the song “Ritmo de mi corazón”, with which he surprised the four coaches with his talent and his mastery of the guitar.

Mike Bahía congratulated Jeiko Atoche for daring to do her casting while playing the instrument and highlighted how difficult it is to focus on both skills at the same time.

“I was surprised when I turned around and saw you with your guitar. Although it is difficult to sing on a stage like this, with that setup and that great band, those who play guitar and have auditioned know that your fingers get worse than your vocal cords. I congratulate you and I think you have a space, an open path with your style ”, He specified.

After listening to all the criticisms and comments from Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt and Guillermo Dávil, the 25-year-old singer chose to join the Colombian artist’s team.

