Alexis Pazos, former participant of La voz Perú, surprised his followers on social networks by announcing that it is the new member of the Bembé Orchestra . Through his official Instagram account, the young singer, who also imitated Marcos Llunas in Yo soy, celebrated the opportunity to be part of the famous salsa group and thanked his fans for always supporting him in his career.

“Yesterday (September 17) my presentation as a new member of the most important salsa orchestra in the country was made official. Yes sirs, my new musical family is Orquesta Bembé . Everything has been crazy. I feel blessed and grateful for all the good that is happening, ”he wrote.

“I love the support they continue to give me, it is indispensable and unconditional always and I thank them from the bottom of my heart as well. I also feel happy to share now with these excellent artists, but above all sensational people … Let us continue together on this long journey ”, he added.

Alexis Pazos placeholder image

Alexis Pazos, who was part of the Eva Ayllón team in La voz Perú, also shared a series of photos with the other members of Orquesta Bembé.

Alexis Pazos speaks after being eliminated from La voz Perú

After being eliminated from La voz Perú, Alexis Pazos sent an emotional message of gratitude to his fans through social networks.

“It only remains to say … thank you all for joining me in this short process, but too special for me because of what this program means worldwide. It is a blessing without a doubt to have penetrated the hearts of all the people who have joined this family ”, he expressed on his Instagram.

Alexis Pazos