La voz Perú, in its edition on Friday June 18, presented one of its most emotional auditions when it took the stage Valeria zapata, a 17-year-old girl, who years ago captivated the Creole singer Eva Ayllón during the first season of La voz kids.

As in her 2014 presentation, the young artist chose to perform “I’m a woman” from Maggie carles, song that enjoyed great popularity by serving as the main theme of the Peruvian soap opera Isabella, woman in love.

“Right now he listened to me and I feel that I was lacking a lot of technique,” said Valeria Zapata in the previous minutes when reviewing the images of her first audition.

On set and after listening to her sing the opening verses, Eva Ayllón pressed the red button. When she turned her chair, her emotion was evident when she had her former pupil in front of her.

“I was her coach, she was 9 years old and I was able to hold her like a baby because she was very small. She came out with that same song to end the world, “said the Creole singer by way of explanation to her companions.

“You already know me, what I do, how I take care of them, I love and respect them,” he said before asking what team he wanted to join.

Valeria Zapata chose to re-elect Eva Ayllón. This produced an emotional moment when the two embraced, just as they did several years ago. “Pretty little girl, thank you for trusting me,” her coach was heard saying while wiping a tear from her eyes.

