During the night of this Thursday, June 24, the set of La voz Perú served for an 86-year-old woman, Doña Gladys, to see her dream of receiving a personalized greeting from the Creole singer Eva Ayllón fulfilled.

The emotional moment occurred moments after the lady’s granddaughter, the participant Daniela Zambrano, came on stage to interpret “I want you to be with me” (1974), by the chorrillano composer Juan Mosto, the ‘Poet of the Song’.

While the aspirant delighted the coaches of La voz Perú with her singing, in the meantime, Mrs. Gladys commented to the presenter Cristian Rivero her admiration for the Creole singer and songwriter. This, in his eagerness to please her, took her to the set and arrived seconds before her granddaughter, after choosing Venezuelan Guillermo Dávila, left the stage.

“I have brought it because this woman loves you,” the driver assured Eva Ayllón. “He has followed you since the beginning of your career, he was looking for LPs, and today is his birthday. I want you to sing to him ”, he asked the Peruvian criollismo star.

Without waiting, the award-winning artist sang the opening verses of the famous waltz “Serenade”, of the Diaz Barraza brothers.

Then, in a gesture of great humility, Eva Ayllón took the old woman’s hands and bowed her head under her. “For you, my love, may I reach your age, please,” said the Latin Grammy winner for musical excellence.

“I appreciate this so much, it is unthinkable,” said Mrs. Gladys with emotion in her voice.

