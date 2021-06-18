An emotional moment was lived during the auditions of La voz Perú. Singer Eva Ayllón and the other trainers of the program were moved by hearing the singing of one of the participants.

The young man Luis Alberto Quesquen He arrived on the Latina set to perform the song “Fabricando fantasías” by Tito Nieves, which generated nostalgia among the members of the cast.

Upon hearing the first chords of the song, Eva Ayllón, Mike Bahía and Daniela Darcourt were affected by the emotional lyrics. The Creole singer could not hide her tears from the cameras.

As the contestant commented in an interview prior to the broadcast, he decided to present the single because he recently lost his mother-in-law, whom he was very fond of.

Although the singer did not manage to turn the coaches with his performance on the stage of La voz Perú, he received the thanks of those present for having moved them with his heartfelt performance.

“You have chosen a fabulous song, a song that moves. More than one person has connected with her ”, said Mike Bahía to Luis Quesquén.

Eva Ayllón also gave her return and explained why she had cried when she heard “Manufacturing fantasies”. As he revealed, the subject reminds him of his father, who died unexpectedly several years ago.

“This topic causes my tears immediately because I miss my father even though I am old. . I lost my father 10 years ago in an absurd way, that’s why this letter is very meaningful to me, “he said.

Behind the scenes he added: “It is always difficult for me because it reminds me so much of my father . He died stupidly. (…) It is very strong for me ”.

