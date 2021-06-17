Daniela darcourt She did not hide her annoyance when she learned that the participants of La voz Peru do not bet on her as a coach.

The sauce boat’s annoyance was noted when one of the last contestants made the Peruvian singer turn first. Leonardo Navarro performed the popular song “Así fue”, by the well-remembered Juan Gabriel.

Without thinking much about it, Daniela Darcourt decided to press the button and was very happy for the young man’s show. In the end, Mike Bahía, Eva Ayllón and Guillermo Dávila also turned for the participant.

“This is a dream come true, it is a luxury to sing to them and that they have turned around for me, they do not know how grateful I am”Said Leonardo Navarro.

“I turned first, I know that you are going to come to my team, I know that we are going to sing and win,” he replied. Daniela darcourt.

However, and after listening to the comments of the coaches, who tried to convince the young man, Leonardo chose Mike Bahía. This generated the displeasure of the sauce boat for not having, until that moment, anyone on its team.

“That is not worth, I feel displaced, forgotten, I risk myself first, so that in the end… I retire, on top of that they say ‘I started doing Creole’ and he went with Mike, ‘”said Darcourt.

At the end of the program, the Peruvian singer did have someone on her team. Joaquina Carruitero, the winner of Yo soy como Adele, returned to La voz Perú for her revenge and chose the interpreter of “Señor mentira”.

Participant sang a duet with Daniela Darcourt

The recent edition of La voz Perú brings with it new talents who are looking for an opportunity to show the best of their musical skills. This time Made Vi performed on stage, who unfortunately failed to convince the coaches during her audition.

Made Vi managed to sing a duet with Daniela Darcourt, whom she already knew previously. “I know Made. He develops in the world of orchestras too, he has a wonderful voice ”, said the salsa singer. Then he asked her to go singing because that was one of her favorite songs.

