Christian Rivero could not help but get emotional at the last gala of “La voz senior Perú”, listening to the tender message from Javier Carranza, who publicly introduced his wife and said that, despite the cancer he suffers from, she is always with him giving him strength in important moments like this.

Cristian Rivero cries in “La voz Peru”

After the impressive presentation of Javier Carranza, the juries of “La voz senior Peru” gave their comments on the matter. After that, they gave the participant the microphone so that he could express his feelings upon reaching the final of the well-known singing reality show.

Don Javier did not hesitate to dedicate a few brief but moving words for those who accompany him through the good and bad times. “I want to salute the presence of my engine and reason. My wife, together” he stated.

Given this, Cristian Rivero sent a message of encouragement and broke down while speaking. “Oh, here it is. Welcome, a lot of strength. Let’s get out of this, let’s get out of this. With faith”, was the driver’s comment, seconds before shedding some tears after learning of the lady’s illness.

Javier Carranza is the brand new winner of “La voz senior Peru”

Weeks of intense competition were experienced in “La voz senior Peru”, in order to crown one of the contestants as the winner of the singing program. In this way, on the night of October 19, the public voted and chose Javier Carranza to take home this season’s coveted trophy.

“Thanks to Huaraz, thanks to my daughters, thanks to my grandchildren. I love you”, were the words of the member of Eva Ayllón’s team.