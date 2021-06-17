La voz Perú continues with its stage of blind auditions in which great artists come to surprise the jury formed by Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt, Mike Bahía and Guillermo Dávila. On this occasion it was present Carmen Marina, who arrived determined to conquer the stage with the theme “Nostalgia”.

As soon as they heard the performance of the single by the group Anthology, the four coaches were impressed and turned their chairs to discover who it was. At the end, each of them praised the skill of the young participant.

“What a nice performance,” he said. Eva Ayllón. For his part, Mike Bahía pointed out: “What a pleasure to welcome such a special voice as you have. How nice that you take over your culture ”.

In turn, Guillermo Dávila also showed his joy: “I congratulate you both (the singer’s parents) for that beauty of a daughter and that intense melody in her voice.” “I’m happy to see someone I know grow up with a wonderful voice,” Daniela Darcourt finally added.

After that, the interpreter of “Probably” revealed that the contestant was the daughter of Yuli Pumarada, one of Eva Ayllón’s choristers, which left Mike and Guillermo even more shocked.

Finally, after captivating everyone with “Nostalgia”, Carmen Marina He dedicated some emotional words to the coaches and chose to join Eva’s group in The voice Peru.

“I want to thank each of you for turning. I admire them a lot as artists and as people, but at this moment I’m going for Eva, “said the young woman, who left the stage singing” Mal paso “with the singer of Creole music.

