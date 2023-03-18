The moment arrive. in the end of “The voice Peru 2023”, the public will be able to meet the new winner of the famous singing reality show. The coaches Maricarmen Marín, Eva Ayllón, Raúl Romero and Mauricio Mesones have already chosen the best representatives of their teams to compete for this season’s trophy. We tell you all the details of the last gala of the program and where you can enjoy it live and direct.

When is the grand finale of “La voz Perú 2023”?

The national audience will know who will triumph in the grand finale of “the voice peru” this Saturday, March 18, on the Latina Televisión signal. After weeks of tough competition, the participants will give their all in this decisive instance of the world-famous format.

What time to see the final of “La voz Perú 2023”?

Usually, “the voice peru” is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m.; however, the end of the entertainment show will be this Saturday, March 18, so the television space will start at 10:00 p.m. this weekend.

How to watch Latina TV LIVE?

If you want to follow the transmission of the final of “the voice peru“, you can do it by the sign of latin for free on open television or, if you are not at home, you only have to enter from the channel’s application so as not to miss any incident of this last night of concerts.

How to vote for your favorite participant of “La voz Perú 2023”?

to the final gala “The voice Peru” Luis Manuel (Mauricio Mesones team), Lucero López (Maricarmen Marín team), Lucy Young (Eva Ayllón team) and Asmir Young (Raúl Romero team) arrived. If you want to support them, you just have to follow the following steps:

Download the Latina application on your smartphone.

Look for the “La voz Perú” logo.

Click on the image to go to the voting section.

Finally, you can choose your favorite artist from this grand finale.

Jury of “The voice Peru 2023”