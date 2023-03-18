This Friday, March 17, Maricarmen Marín, Eva Ayllón, Raúl Romero and Mauricio Mesones presented the participants from “La voz Perú” “Wonderful Voices” who will go to the grand finale. Before the watchful eye of the viewers, eight artists showed how talented they are on the set of Latina, but only four were chosen to represent their teams, compete for the cup and win the grand prize that the program has prepared.

Lucero López is chosen by Maricarmen Marín, while Eva Ayllón classified Lucy Young as her favorite among its members. Similarly, Raúl Romero and Mauricio Mesones selected Asmir Young and Luis Manuel, respectively. Every famous person hopes to win this season of “La voz Perú”.