“The voice Peru” has become, over the last few years, one of the favorite game shows for viewers. Since the beginning of July of this year, Latina has presented this entertainment space from Monday to Friday in which participants from different parts of the country demonstrate their talent in order to make their dream of becoming singers come true.

Now, this Thursday, August 4, the stage of live concerts will begin. During this period, the pupils of the coaches (Eva Ayllón, Christian Yaipén, Noel Schajris and Daniela Darcourt) must give their best in order to continue in the race. Here we tell you when, how and where to see LIVE and DIRECT the presentations of “La voz Perú 2022”.

When does “La voz Perú” start LIVE concerts?

The first gala of the live concerts of “La voz Perú” will be this Thursday, August 4 and will be broadcast on the Latina signal. In this opportunity, you will be able to see LIVE the participants demonstrating all their vocal skills.

What time do the LIVE concerts of “La voz Perú” start?

For this occasion, the live shows of “La voz Perú 2022” will start at 8:30 pm, the usual time in which the Latina program is broadcast.

Edu Lecca, Lita Pezo, Lucho Guanilo and Briela continue in “La voz Perú”. Photos: Instagram / Lightning in the bottle

How to watch the concerts LIVE on Latina?

If you want to see the live concerts of “La voz Perú”, here are some options:

Tuning into Latina from your Smartphone, according to your cable operator.

Entering the official website of Latina https://www.latina.pe/tvenvivo

Entering the Latina app from your Smartphone.

This is how the teams of La Voz Perú were formed. Photo: Diffusion/Latina

Who are the coaches of La voz Peru?

As on previous occasions, “La voz Peru” has a panel of coaches made up of well-known figures of music in the country and an artist of international stature. These are the coaches that are part of the current season of the Latina singing program:

Eva Ayllon

Daniela Darcourt

Christian Yaipen

Noel Schajris

Noel Schajris, Eva Ayllón, Daniela Darcourt and Christian Yaipén already have their 12 voices. Photo: Facebook / The Voice Peru

How were the teams formed?

Below we show you the lists of how the teams of the coaches of “La voz Perú” were formed for the live concert gala.

Team Eva Ayllón

Samira Jane defeated Milagros Chota

Gretell Sanabia ‘La Cubana’ defeated Eva María Huertas

Sebastián Morillas was more against Enyel Torres

Débora López defeated Diana Agurto

Mhaciel Moreno defeated Nataly Oroncoy

Emilio Hernández beat D’Angelo Pérez

Álvaro Hidalgo prevailed against Iván Fajardo

Arturo ‘Sonero del Guetto’ defeated Jhon Camacho

Kevin Hidalgo defeated Alexander Guzman

Lucho Guanilo won his ‘battle’ against Ángel Díaz

Lita Pezo defeated Perla Diaz

Carmen Castro (steal) was part of the Noel Schajris team.

Team Daniela Darcourt

Jorge Antonio defeated Luz Perales

Tesania Castro won her ‘battle’ against Maru Gonzales

Gabriela Salazar defeated Stefany Adrianzen

Luis Golding defeated Luiggi Mau

Beik beat Andres Wurst

Carlos Prado ‘Cac3l’ prevailed against Xavi Vente

Guscifer managed to beat Astrid Carolina

Jorge Nava could against Darío Reyes

Keina Gallardo defeated Andres Cano

Areliana Pasco defeated Pedro Crisanto

Miguel Ángel Rodríguez beat ‘Cututo’

Danielle (steal) was part of the Noel Schajris team.

Team Christian Yaipén

Andreina Arevalo defeated Tamara Cueto

Lil Cave was the winner of his ‘battle’ against Elciem

Bri Roman defeated Celeste Cielo

Fernando Balarezo defeated Felipe Bobadilla

Edu Lecca beat Lucciano Brandino

Sonali Oré defeated Mell Alejandra

Elmer Guillen defeated Gian Morales

Deyker Hernández prevailed against Jheanlucca

Fernanda Rivera defeated Giuliana Chavez

Sandra Saldana defeated Nataly Shantelle

Jose Antonio Bustamante beat Coti Loyola

Gregory (steal) was part of the Noel Schajris team.

Team Noel Schajris