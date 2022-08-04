“The voice Peru” has become, over the last few years, one of the favorite game shows for viewers. Since the beginning of July of this year, Latina has presented this entertainment space from Monday to Friday in which participants from different parts of the country demonstrate their talent in order to make their dream of becoming singers come true.
Now, this Thursday, August 4, the stage of live concerts will begin. During this period, the pupils of the coaches (Eva Ayllón, Christian Yaipén, Noel Schajris and Daniela Darcourt) must give their best in order to continue in the race. Here we tell you when, how and where to see LIVE and DIRECT the presentations of “La voz Perú 2022”.
When does “La voz Perú” start LIVE concerts?
The first gala of the live concerts of “La voz Perú” will be this Thursday, August 4 and will be broadcast on the Latina signal. In this opportunity, you will be able to see LIVE the participants demonstrating all their vocal skills.
What time do the LIVE concerts of “La voz Perú” start?
For this occasion, the live shows of “La voz Perú 2022” will start at 8:30 pm, the usual time in which the Latina program is broadcast.
How to watch the concerts LIVE on Latina?
If you want to see the live concerts of “La voz Perú”, here are some options:
- Tuning into Latina from your Smartphone, according to your cable operator.
- Entering the official website of Latina https://www.latina.pe/tvenvivo.
- Entering the Latina app from your Smartphone.
Who are the coaches of La voz Peru?
As on previous occasions, “La voz Peru” has a panel of coaches made up of well-known figures of music in the country and an artist of international stature. These are the coaches that are part of the current season of the Latina singing program:
- Eva Ayllon
- Daniela Darcourt
- Christian Yaipen
- Noel Schajris
How were the teams formed?
Below we show you the lists of how the teams of the coaches of “La voz Perú” were formed for the live concert gala.
Team Eva Ayllón
- Samira Jane defeated Milagros Chota
- Gretell Sanabia ‘La Cubana’ defeated Eva María Huertas
- Sebastián Morillas was more against Enyel Torres
- Débora López defeated Diana Agurto
- Mhaciel Moreno defeated Nataly Oroncoy
- Emilio Hernández beat D’Angelo Pérez
- Álvaro Hidalgo prevailed against Iván Fajardo
- Arturo ‘Sonero del Guetto’ defeated Jhon Camacho
- Kevin Hidalgo defeated Alexander Guzman
- Lucho Guanilo won his ‘battle’ against Ángel Díaz
- Lita Pezo defeated Perla Diaz
- Carmen Castro (steal) was part of the Noel Schajris team.
Team Daniela Darcourt
- Jorge Antonio defeated Luz Perales
- Tesania Castro won her ‘battle’ against Maru Gonzales
- Gabriela Salazar defeated Stefany Adrianzen
- Luis Golding defeated Luiggi Mau
- Beik beat Andres Wurst
- Carlos Prado ‘Cac3l’ prevailed against Xavi Vente
- Guscifer managed to beat Astrid Carolina
- Jorge Nava could against Darío Reyes
- Keina Gallardo defeated Andres Cano
- Areliana Pasco defeated Pedro Crisanto
- Miguel Ángel Rodríguez beat ‘Cututo’
- Danielle (steal) was part of the Noel Schajris team.
Team Christian Yaipén
- Andreina Arevalo defeated Tamara Cueto
- Lil Cave was the winner of his ‘battle’ against Elciem
- Bri Roman defeated Celeste Cielo
- Fernando Balarezo defeated Felipe Bobadilla
- Edu Lecca beat Lucciano Brandino
- Sonali Oré defeated Mell Alejandra
- Elmer Guillen defeated Gian Morales
- Deyker Hernández prevailed against Jheanlucca
- Fernanda Rivera defeated Giuliana Chavez
- Sandra Saldana defeated Nataly Shantelle
- Jose Antonio Bustamante beat Coti Loyola
- Gregory (steal) was part of the Noel Schajris team.
Team Noel Schajris
- Mariana Quiróz defeated Danielle
- Vanessa Cardiu was more than Diego Silva in her ‘battle’
- Abigail Marquez defeated Evaluna Gonzalez
- Briela defeated Milagros Fonseca
- Luis Tume prevailed against Fabrizio Núñez
- Jonathan Sanes beat Rolando Piña
- Fernando Romero defeated Gregory
- Nadja Quintanilla defeated Joss Salazar
- Luna Vásquez managed to beat Romi Chahuán
- Carla Puente defeated Rafaella Garcia
- Veruska Verdu defeated Carmen Castro
- Coti Loyola (robbery) was part of the Yaipén team.
