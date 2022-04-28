“Mexico’s voice” return to the screens Aztec TV after a few months of absence. This reality show seeks, as in all its franchises in the world, the best voice in the country, regardless of other types of issues. The judges listen to the applicants sing, and turn their chairs if they consider that the voice has been appropriate. The prompt return of this production to Mexico has caused a sensation among its followers.

Find out more news about this contest, such as the judges confirmed for the new season, on which channel to follow this program, what it will be about, as well as behind the scenes of the arrival to the jury of the singer Yuridia.

Who will be the judges of “La voz México 2022″?

Joss Favela

Joss Favela is a young Mexican singer. Photo: Billboard.

Outstanding 31-year-old singer who began his career at age 13 after participating in Televisa’s “Código Fama” (2004-2005) and “La Rosa de Guadalupe” (2008-2010). During these years, he released two solo albums, “La Reynalda” and “Andarmigo”. He has made collaborations with artists such as Becky G and the overwhelming band El Limón.

David Bisbal

The Spanish singer claims to have handled technology well during confinement; However, the most difficult thing for Bisbal has been not seeing his teammates. Photo: diffusion

Bisbal began his musical journey in 2001, participating in the Spanish version of “Operación Triunfo”, which led him to success, later releasing albums such as “Corazón Latino” and “Bulería”. He is characterized by singing ballads, although he has collaborated with pop and reggaeton.

Ha Ash

Hannah and Ashley are the members of this band. Photo: Ha Ash Instagram

Hannah and Ashley are two American sisters of Mexican descent who are the leading representatives of contemporary ballads, with songs like “Te dejo en libertad”, “A real ex”, “Until you return”, among several others, used many times. in soap operas.

Yuridia

Yuridia is one of the greatest representatives of Mexican music. Photo: TV Azteca.

Outstanding Mexican interpreter born in Hermosillo 35 years ago, she has sung songs like “I already forgot you”, “Señora”, “Friends no please” and “What are things”.

What is “La voz México 2022” about?

“La voz México” is a singing reality show that seeks the best voice in the country, without taking into account other aspects that have nothing to do with the lyrical. This program has had a total of 11 seasons, if we include this new one that will be released very soon. The first seven were produced by Televisa, while the last four have been made by TV Azteca.

Where to see “The voice of Mexico 2022” LIVE?

If you are in Mexico, you can see “La voz México” through Azteca Uno LIVE through the channel 101, available in open signal nationwide. You can also follow all incidents through La República Espectaculos.

Why has Yuridia’s return to TV Azteca generated controversy?

The singer Yuridia had an incident in 2019 with one of the panelists of the TV Azteca program “Ventaneando”, which was denied by the host of the program, Pati Chapoy. In response, Yuridia assured that the Mexican television network had turned her life into “a circus.” Three years later, the fact seems to have been forgotten and she will return through the front door to said chain.