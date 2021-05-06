The «little artists» once again warm up their voices in Atresmedia, which this Friday turns on the spotlights of ‘La Voz Kids’. Antena 3 launches today the second edition of the musical talent focused on the smallest of the house, a premiere that coincides with the other great Mediaset bet with ‘Top Star: how much is your voice worth?’, Which has a Isabel Pantoja as a great claim.

‘La Voz’, which has three versions (children’s, senior and the original), returns to the Antena 3 grid commanded by Eva González and in the armchairs will be seated, again, David Bisbal, Rosario Flores, Vanesa Martín and Melendi, and that this time they will be advised by Aitana, Beret, Blas Cantó and Rozalén.

«The casting is undoubtedly the most important factor in the contest. There are impressive voices, but also very good stories ”, explains Encarna Pardo, director of Boomerang TV.

Thousands of boys and girls between seven and fifteen years old and “of all musical styles” have passed through the selection tests, point out the directors of the project. A talent that Atresmedia has already shown in a preview of the edition. Jesus, a boy of just seven years old, left the coaches with his mouth open with his particular version of ‘Highway to hell’ by AC / DC. Melendi, Rosario and Vanesa Martín pressed the button to keep it for their team, as well as David Bisbal, who however was left out of the game when blocked by his teammates, much to his frustration. A clue that shows that the mechanics of this edition will be similar to the previous ones.

“Children continually infect us with their innocence and their ability to enjoy the moment,” says Eva González. “Beyond the news and surprises that are incorporated in each edition, the magic of this format lies in the selection of contestants and their stories of overcoming,” he adds. “The format is the same and the novelty is always the casting, but we try to give each edition a plus and this one revolves a lot around the superpowers that coaches have and can draw from children”, emphasizes the presenter of ‘La Voz Kids’.

Thus, throughout the twelve galas that make up this new installment of the children’s talent show, it will be discovered what superpowers Bisbal, Flores, Martín and Melendi have and, above all, what consequences they have on the future of the contest for the youngest.

In this seventh season, Juanra Bonet will continue to accompany the contestants backstage and in the final stretch, as usual, the audiovisual bet will be even more ambitious.

Face to face with ‘Top Star’



As it is, the two large private generalist channels in Spain live a star duel tonight. At the same time as the debut of ‘La Voz Kids’, Jesús Vázquez returns to the Telecinco screens with ‘Top Star: how much is your voice worth?’ at 10:00 p.m.

The Mediaset chain maintains its commitment to the ‘talent show’ on the night before the weekend. This new format, unlike ‘La Voz’, is a double competition in which, for the first time, real money bets and auctions are held.

Each program consists of three knockout rounds and a final round, in which the winner of the night is decided. The fate of the participants is decided by the mentors, Isabel Pantoja, Risto Mejide and Danna Paola, who will have 30,000 euros each to bid.

They will be in charge of deciding to bid with money for the candidates or not. During each performance they will be able to make an initial financial bet, if they consider that the artist has a chance of success. That money will be the starting price of the auction that will take place later in case another mentor has also bet.

If the contestant does not receive an offer, it is discarded. At the end of the performance, if only one mentor has bet, he or she stays with the contestant; but if there have been more bids, Jesús Vázquez opens an auction process in which the three mentors compete by bidding to offer the highest amount of money.

The public has a voice



Pantoja, Mejide and Paola will be able to raise their bets by raising 1,000, 3,000 or 5,000 euros each time, without losing sight of the fact that they must manage their funds for the entire round.

At the end of the playoffs, three of the nine artists will have become finalists and will perform again in the final round.

In addition, 50 people from the public will play an essential role and, for the first time in the history of these formats, they will have a voice as well as a vote: they will make judgments and give their opinions on the performances out loud.