From “next release” to May 7th. Only 48 hours has Antena 3 waited to set the date for the return of ‘La Voz Kids’, the ‘musical talent’ focused on the youngest of the house, the work of the Atresmedia group. An edition that returns with the same ‘coaches’ as the previous edition and that does not change the dynamics of the contest.

The program, which has three versions (children’s, senior and the original) returns on the grill of Antena 3 commanded by Eva González and in the armchairs will be sitting, again, David Bisbal, Rosario Flores, Vanesa Martín and Melendi. This time they will be advised by Aitana, Beret, Blas Cantó and Rozalén.

«The ‘casting’ is undoubtedly the most important factor in the contest. There are some impressive voices but also very good stories», Explained in the presentation of this edition Encarna Pardo, director of Boomerang TV.

For the selection tests have passed thousands of boys and girls between seven and fifteen years of age and “of all musical styles”, point out the project managers. A talent that Atresmedia has already shown in a preview of the edition.

Jesus, a boy of just seven years old, left the ‘coaches’ with his mouth open with his particular version of AC / DC’s ‘Highway to hell’. Melendi, Rosario and Vanesa Martín pressed the button to keep it for their team, as well as David Bisbal. However, he was left out of the game as he was blocked by his teammates, much to his frustration. A clue that shows that the mechanics of this edition will be similar to the previous ones.

“Children continually infect us with their innocence and their ability to enjoy the moment,” says González. «Beyond the news and surprises that are incorporated in each edition, lhe magic of this format lies in the selection of the contestants and their stories of overcoming“, Add.

‘Coaches’ with ‘superpowers’



«The format is the same and the novelty is always the ‘casting’, but we try to give each edition a plus and this one revolves a lot around the superpowers that ‘coaches’ have and can bring out of children», Emphasizes the presenter of La Voz Kids.

Thus, throughout the twelve galas that make up this new installment of the children’s ‘talent show’ They will discover what superpowers Bisbal, Flores, Martín and Melendi have and, above all, what consequences they have in the future of the competition for the little ones.

In this seventh season, Juanra Bonet will continue to accompany the contestants backstage. Likewise, in the final stretch, as has become customary, the audiovisual bet will be even more ambitious by offering first-rate galas.

In addition, during the presentation of the second edition of La Voz Kids by Atresmedia, it was announced that It is in the ‘casting’ phase to search for the new voices of the next editions of the adult version, that is to say, from ‘La Voz’.