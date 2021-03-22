The voice Kids opens a new chapter this Monday, March 22 . The reality show will hit the screens with new contestants and juries to find the best children’s voice in Mexico.

Belinda and María José will repeat their participation as judges, while Mau and Ricky, sons of Ricardo Montaner, join the production.

For its part, the popular Camilo, interpreter of the popular songs “Expensive clothes” and “Tutu”, will complete the four judges who will share their experiences with the children between 5 and 14 years old, and will attract their best participants.

The details that fans of the Mexican television program are already used to is the chemistry that exists between the coaches and all the contestants. In addition, for this season they promised new challenges.

When, at what time and where to see La voz kids?

Thousands of fans of La voz kids for its 2021 edition are eager to see this new installment. The transmission will be through the signal of Azteca One, this Monday, March 22 from 7 pm (Central Mexico time) and 8 pm in Peru.

In the first episode we will be able to learn more details of the dynamics between the participants and the new juries. The minute by minute of the show you can also see it by:

Claro TV channel 151

Movistar TV channel 318

Cablevision channel 17

Total Play in 001 and 113

Izzi is at 101 and 701

Sky on 101 and 1101

Dish at 101 and 601

Megacable on channel 101

AztecaUNO.com.mx.

The producers of the reality show that this episode will be even more competitive, since the contest to be on the show was very broad and strict.

At the same time, it has been reported that the levels of demand to select each participant will also be very high, and that it will even be possible to know the origins of the little ones and how the future stars of music who will arrive on the stages of The voice kids 2021.

La voz kids, latest news:

