Victor Munoz was born in Caracas, Venezuela. He has been dedicated to music since he was 4 years old. His first successes were “Maybe yes, Maybe no”, “I am the boss” and “Minutes”.

But in 2009 the musical theme that made him famous was “Tu guardian”, chosen as the sound track of the telenovela “Calle Luna, Calle Sol”. At that time, the Venezuelan singer began to tour several countries in the region, so he arrived in Colombia, Ecuador, the Dominican Republic and Peru with a concert tour.

In 2012, along with her third album, she premiered the song “My princess”, with which she managed to increase her popularity on music platforms. They also became hits “My neighbor” and “Open Heart”.