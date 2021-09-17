La Voz, as it is known, has various formats around the world. This week, La Voz Kids de Colombia has been presenting the semifinals. The Spanish Natalia Jiménez has already chosen the participant who will face in the final to win the title of winner. Is about Maria Liz, 12 years old. Then, it was the turn to choose for the Mexican Jesús Navarro, a member of Reik. It was the participant Brayan who showed off with “I want her to die”, The song wasted a lot of flavor with it, and was finally selected by Navarro.

While the contestant Josue is the third in dispute, he was chosen by his coach Andres cepeda between tears and praise. This Friday the 17th at night it will be known which of the three will be the winner.

What time is the final of La Voz Kids Colombia 2021?

The final of La Voz Kids Colombia is scheduled for Friday, September 17 at 9:00 pm, Lima and Bogotá time.

La Voz Kids Colombia 2021: transmission channel

The channel in charge of broadcasting La Voz Kids, both in Colombia and in the rest of the world is Snail Television.

Where to see La Voz Kids 2021 LIVE?

satelite

DirecTV: Channel 633 (SD), Channel 1633 (HD), Channel 643 (Alternate SD) and Channel 1643 (Alternate HD)

Claro TV: Channel 521

Movistar TV: Channel 496 (SD) and Channel 895 (HD)

Tigo: Channel 240 (HD).

Cable

Claro TV: Channel 521 (SD), Channel 524 (Alternate) and Channel 1521 (HD)

Tigo: Channel 23 (SD) and Channel 240 (HD)

Multivision (Bogotá): Channel 30 and Channel 8 (Alternate)

Colcable (Bogotá and Meta): Channel 17 and Channel 6 (Alternate).

How to vote for La Voz Kids 2021?

You can vote for the contestant of your choice from the following link: www.caracoltv.com/lavozkids

Who are the finalists of La Voz Kids Colombia?

Smoked Brayan

Maria Liz Patiño

Josué Salazar

Who are the coaches of La Voz Kids Colombia?

Andres cepeda

Natalia Jimenez

Jesus Navarro