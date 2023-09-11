La Volta Buona: presenter, guests, previews, streaming, episodes, time, Caterina Balivo, Rai 1

La Volta Buona is the new afternoon program on Rai 1 hosted by Caterina Balivo, broadcast at 2pm every day from Monday to Friday starting from 11 September 2023. A new afternoon show that marks the return of the Neapolitan presenter to the first network , taking the place of Serena Bortone. Lots of news and guests. Let’s find out all the information about The good time.

Previews and guests

Two hours of live broadcast in which Caterina Balivo will take viewers to discover the Good Vault of each of her guests. An infotainment program, which you browse like a magazine. A light but at the same time paced talk, which starts with the interview with the guest of the day who will also talk about himself through a game full of crossroads. First guest to enter the program studio, Tullio Solenghi, who will be followed on the episode of Tuesday 12 September by Francesco Paolantoni. There is also space for viewers at home, who can book every day to play live. A moment of lightness before tackling current events, thanks also to the connections with the correspondents and the stories of VIP guests and ordinary people who, episode after episode, will take turns in the studio. Finally, great attention to fiction and cinema, with interviews with actors and comments on news from the small and big screen.

Streaming and TV

Appointment with La Volta Buona every afternoon on Rai 1 from 2pm to 4pm, from Monday to Friday, also in streaming on Rai Play.

