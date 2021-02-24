Ricardo La Volpe, DT from Mouth in 2006, he did not mince words and was released to comment on the new era of Russo. The former goalkeeper of the Argentina Selection had been the predecessor of Michelangelo, when he took office in his first cycle at the end of 2006. At that time, the Bigotón tendered his resignation after only 90 days at Xeneize, after losing an Apertura tournament that was almost won. Two dates from the end, Boca had four points of difference to Students. La Volpe’s team lost the last two games, and was equal to Pincha. The championship was defined with a final, which Boca lost 2-1, and which concluded with the end of Ricardo’s stage, and the arrival of Miguelito.

La Volpe in Boca, in 2006.

Today, 15 years later, Russo manages the reins of the Club de la Ribera and has already celebrated two local championships. But faced with the unknowns of some players who did not renew their contract and the disputes between the football council and the squad, La Volpe did not hold back and threw against the coach and the leadership. “Those are very difficult situations that are happening in Boca. You can harm the player. It is a contractual situation, if the coach wants the player they should let him play ”, started the 1978 World Cup champion.

“The campus can never be happy if Russo is not on your side. It can’t be that Rockrose, Buffarini Y More, reject them for something contractual, “explained Bigotón in a dialogue with Radio Miter. And he added that this situation takes away authority from DT.” If the leadership takes out Jara, Buffarini and Mas, before the squad you lose respect, you are like a 4 of glass “, ensured.

Russo conducting at La Bombonera. Photo: AFP.

The technician who recently sounded for the Costa Rican national team stressed that these situations could put Miguel Ángel’s continuity at risk. “If you don’t have the squad on your side, you have to go” he blurted out. And he continued with the rain of criticism: “I am surprised that Russo does not know the respect he has to have for the player.”

“I believe that Russo cannot go against the decisions that the leaders make. Russo is in an awkward situation “ La Volpe said, then recalled an old statement from the current coach against him, to return it to him. “Russo at the time declared that I did not know what the Boca world is, so I suppose he will know how to fix this situation “, Shooting.

Nicolás Capaldo and Miguel Ángel Russo. Photo: Javier García Martino.

In addition to the disapproval of the management of the dressing room and the squad, Ricardo also attacked one of the last important decisions of coach Xeneize. In the game last Sunday, against Newell’s, Russo stopped Nicolas Capaldo right back. Perhaps, in an improvisation due to the contractual problems of Jara and Buffarini. Despite not being his natural position, the steering wheel performed well for the brand and did not clash with the team’s performance. But La Volpe made it clear that for him, changing the 22-year-old’s position is a mistake: “Capaldo can not play 4 because he has no trade ”.