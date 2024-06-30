During the broadcast of the match Copa America 2024 between Paraguay and Brazil, the Televisa commentators, David Faitelson and Ricardo La VolpeWith Miguel Layuntook advantage of the result already decided in favor of Brazil to talk about other topics, including their plans after the game.

As usually happens in this type of meeting, the analysts’ conversation turned to informal topics, such as travel budgets and the habits of Former America player.

In response, La Volpe humorously commented that Faitelson should not worry about money due to his well-paid position at Televisa.

“David, but you already have a lot of money, do you know why what he says makes me laugh? Because he believes that people do not know that after so many times that he criticized Televisa, he killed Televisa, it is believed that people do not know why he came to Televisa, He didn’t come for lollipops, for some candy, he came for the money! said the former director of the Mexican National Team.

This more relaxed atmosphere offers an interesting contrast to the career of Faitelson, who joined Televisa in October of last year after previously stating that he would never work for that network.

His career spans nearly four decades, with experiences in TV Azteca and ESPN, and he has noted that his change to Televisa It was not motivated by economic issues.

La Volpe alluded to how the public might interpret this change considering Faitelson’s past criticism of the network.