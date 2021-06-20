Ronald Hernández became the hero of the night for Venezuela after scoring the tying goal in injury time. Without forgetting Edson Castillo who gave the assistance of the second and previously the first for his own. The draw continues to leave Ecuador very touched because they see their hopes of going to the round fade.

The first part did not want to go down in the history of the America’s Cup because of its heaviness and lack of brightness. Without clear occasions, without stops and without great displays of the protagonists. Everything seemed like it was going to end this way, but it appeared Ayrtón Preciado to change everything and rewrite the final outcome of the first 45 minutes. The Ecuadorian opened the scoring for his country with a ball that reached his feet after several rebounds between Wuilker Fariñez and Ecuador’s forwards. This goal reflected the superiority of the visitors on the scoreboard.

The highlights of Venezuela It was the desire that Cásseres put in to give the bell at the Nilton Santos stadium. His occasions remained as mere anecdotes because the couple of approaches he had did not even approach the small area. First, he enjoyed a clear shot in front of the goal defended by Ortiz, which ended up deflected by the rival defense; and, finally, a petroleum jelly that did not pass for being offside. The rest of the Vinotinto squad failed to stand out before the break.

The magic of football was reflected at the beginning of the second half. In the first approach to the Ecuador area, the tie reached the scoreboard. A start by the band of ‘Brujo’ Martínez that ended with a center to the penalty spot, to no man’s land, but Edson Castillo appeared from the second line to send the ball to the back of the goal. Everything went perfect in that action, including the movement of Aristeguieta who took the centrals to generate space for his compatriot.

Gonzalo Plata entered the field in the second half to change everything again. The Ecuadorian performed a brilliant slalom with a change of direction to surprise the rival behind. He had some fortune because his chance was diverted by Waulker Fariñez, but in his second he tried he did not forgive. ANDhe second goal of La Tri was presented in the best moment of his rival, but it did not affect the mentality of the boys of José Peseiro.

The Portuguese coach made changes with the idea of ​​going for a draw and the goal came in added time. Edson Castillo put the magic with his pass from the medullary so that Ronald Hernández scored the second with a brilliant header. Jug of cold water for the Tri.

Without more starting team he manages to draw a draw against Ecuador. Venezuela continues to fight in this Copa América to go to the next round. Nothing to do with his rival, who left with a point that is not enough for him and that puts him in serious trouble in this competition.