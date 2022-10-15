Between the Sibillini – one of the highlights of the Apennines, complete with a National Park – and the Adriatic there are the real Marche. Hill, hill, hill again. Lots of green, with the sea in the background. There is no Italian region that has about 70% of the territory that is not flat or mountainous and consequently more than 80% of the municipalities located at medium altitude: it is fun to reach them, because the roads generally have a good asphalt, are little frequented and full of curves. The bucolic landscape induces not to rush: agriculture is important here and has been making a comeback since the industry has (partly) stopped. The symbol of the agricultural Marches is durum wheat, those of the best pasta, which limit the use (or precisely exclude it) of the imported one, almost all Canadian: only Puglia and Sicily are ahead of the Marche for production volume, but they have a more than double the surface. The good news compared to the past is that if the Marche durum wheat ended up in other shores before, it now stops in the region thanks to the commitment of artisan producers who are becoming a reference for Italian restaurateurs and gourmets.

