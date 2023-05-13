Saturday, May 13, 2023, 07:45



| Updated 12:25 p.m.

comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

LA VERDAD will publish tomorrow a public opinion poll on vote estimates in the next regional elections. Commissioned by this newspaper, the study was carried out by the company GAD3 based on a thousand surveys throughout the region. The electoral poll includes the opinion of citizens on the management of the Government of Spain and the Region of Murcia in the last four years, the evolution of the Community -if it has improved, worsened or remains the same- and if there should be a change in power at the regional level.

The results of the electoral survey, for which 369 more people have been interviewed than what the CIS did for its study published on Thursday, will be offered to LA VERDAD readers in depth to reflect the evaluations of the voters and the profile of the voters of each party according to sex, age groups, educational levels, employment situation and memory of autonomous vote. The survey report provides information of great interest on the transfer of votes that very shortly before the start of the electoral campaign was expressed by those surveyed in the Region of Murcia. The interviews were carried out by GAD3 via computer-assisted telephone (CATI) to fixed and mobile telephones (50%) during April 26 and 27 and presents a sampling error margin of 3.2%.

GAD3, a company chaired by Narciso Michavila, is one of the leading polling companies in our country and has extensive experience in the electoral field. His demoscopic work in the Andalusian elections brought him special notoriety in this field.