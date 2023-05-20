Saturday, May 20, 2023, 02:16



LA VERDAD will publish tomorrow, in its print and digital editions, two municipal surveys in Murcia and Cartagena, the two main cities in the Region. The polls have been carried out by the consulting firm GAD3, which already carried out the regional study published last Sunday, which gave the PP a victory without an absolute majority and predicted the entry of a regional MC in the Assembly.

The study on the municipality of Murcia consists of 400 telephone interviews carried out on April 26 and 27, 2023 with citizens residing in the city and the districts.

For its part, the survey on the municipality of Cartagena has a larger sample than that of Murcia, since it consists of 400 interviews carried out on the same days April 26 and 27, plus another 150 that were carried out last Thursday, May 18.

They will be the only polls at the municipal level that are known before the 28-M elections. Until now, the published surveys offered data on the estimate of the vote and distribution of seats in the Assembly, but not in the town councils.

Likewise, the work includes information on the transfer of votes and assessment of central, regional and local governments. Information on the profile of the voters of each party will be published on Monday.