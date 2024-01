Wednesday, January 17, 2024, 11:40 p.m.







The photographer Paco Alonso (Granada, 1962) died this Wednesday after a long fight against cancer. Press photographer since 1988, he worked as a photojournalist for the newspapers La Opinión, Diario 16 and LA VERDAD, with which he collaborated from 1991 to 2019, in the …