The majority of readers continue to choose LA VERDAD to find out about current affairs in the Region on the internet. For another year, the website of the leading newspaper in the Community, which this 2023 celebrates its 120th anniversary, remains the main reference, with audience results in 2022 that have just been published by the official GFK measurer and that give the portal a monthly average of 1,550,484 unique users and 11,052,595 page views. These figures far exceed those obtained by its main competitor, ‘La Opinión’, which closed last year with an average of 301,000 unique users and 1,255,719 page views less than LA VERDAD per month.

The website of the hundred-year-old header revalidates its leadership even by offering most of its content closed and only available to users who are subscribers, compared to the total free of charge of the Prensa Ibérica website. On paper, a medium in which both media are paid and compete on equal terms, the difference is even more compelling: for every ten newspapers sold at the kiosk by LA VERDAD, the newspaper ‘La Opinión’ sells only one copy, according to OJD data.

When it came time to follow the informational milestones of the past year, Internet users in the Region of Murcia mostly opted for the LA VERDAD website. By way of example, in February, the month in which the Russian invasion of Ukraine began, and also during March, when the warfare aroused considerable citizen interest, laverdad.es obtained an audience of 1,292,039 and 1,303. 475 unique users, respectively. It also remained in first position in the first quarter calculation, coinciding with the great wave of Covid caused by the Ómicron variant, which resulted in thousands of infections that forced the health authorities to reactivate restrictions with a great impact on the population. The news coverage of both events earned the trust of most Internet users in Murcia.

In the sporting field, the news of the year for the Region was the conquest of world tennis number 1 by Carlos Alcaraz from Murcia, who touched glory after being proclaimed champion of the US Open in September. That month, LA VERDAD, which has a special section on its website dedicated exclusively to the athlete from El Palmar, with all the news, photos and videos of his exploits, achieved a total of 1,641,337 unique visitors and almost 10.9 million page views, well above its competitor.

Bet on quality



In November 2019, LA VERDAD launched the digital subscription model with its on+ project, a firm commitment to quality content and added value for readers based on a wide editorial offer faithful to the principles of independence and rigor. which constitute the hallmarks of the most important communication medium in the Region, thus following in the footsteps of the most prestigious newspapers in the world, which have also implemented the subscription strategy as the main way to guarantee the future of their headlines and the maintenance of independent professionals committed to ethics and the journalistic trade.

LA VERDAD on+ subscribers have unlimited access to all the contents of the newspaper from anywhere and from any device, always with constant updates, with a much more comfortable reading experience and without intrusive advertising. In addition to being able to read exclusive news, reports, interviews and opinion pieces, only they are able to leave comments and participate in conversations about the news.