Practicing paddle tennis has numerous benefits on a physical and mental level. If played frequently, this aerobic exercise produces cardiovascular activation in those who practice it that reduces the risk of coronary problems and tones muscles. In addition, the need to be concentrated helps to improve both physical and mental agility and promotes psychomotor skills, increasing reflexes and, therefore, the ability of players to react both on and off the court.

All these benefits are those that paddle tennis lovers who have an appointment with their favorite sport this weekend will experience firsthand. LA VERDAD and Pádel Nuestro Club, with the sponsorship of Mazda, Sedauto, Climamur, Oftalvist, HLA La Vega, Enae and Padelmba, have organized the first edition of the Willy Pádel Cup Murcia 2023 tournament, which will take place at the facilities of Pádel Nuestro Club (Av. Mariano Rojas, 9. 30006, Puente Bacons) throughout the weekend, from Friday the 16th to Sunday the 18th of June.

LA VERDAD and Pádel Nuestro Club, sponsored by Mazda, Sedauto, Climamur, Oftalvist, HLA La Vega, Enae and Padelmba.

June 16, 17 and 18, at the Pádel Nuestro Club facilities, located at Av. Mariano Rojas, 9. 30006, Puente Bacons, Murcia.

The event will feature male and female players who will be divided by gender. Thus, the boys will be able to participate in the second, third, fourth or fifth categories, while the girls will have the option to play in the third, fourth and fifth. The placement in one category or another, which will be played in the ‘golden ball’ modality, will depend on the skill they show with the shovel. All will have two prizes: champion and runner-up, which will include, in addition to a trophy, an economic endowment.

The match will begin next Friday at five in the afternoon, when the inauguration takes place and the ball begins to bounce on the track. Spectators, who will be able to follow the matches until the awards ceremony scheduled for Sunday afternoon, will enjoy the best paddle tennis, while experiencing a festive atmosphere up close that mixes sportsmanship with fun and the best gastronomy. At noon everyone will be able to enjoy a paella tasting to regain strength before continuing with the meetings.

The practice of paddle tennis has increased in recent years. The increase in tracks to practice it and clubs has taken this sport to a new level that also implies that there are more and more players, both federated and amateur. According to the ‘Global Padel report’, carried out by Playtomic and the consultant Monitor Deloitten, the creation of new tracks in Europe has tripled since 2016, which is equivalent to more than 20% annual growth.

In the case of Spain, the tracks located in the national territory increased by 13% between 2019 and 2021, reaching a total figure of 14,000 sports spaces of this type.