Elena has been working for 73 of her 85 years at La Vega Central, the main market in Santiago de Chile, located in the municipality of Recoleta, in the north-central area of ​​the Metropolitan Region. She has a Chilean food store that she has run for decades. But, since May she says that she has had to change her routine not because of what happens inside the place, but outside and especially at night. “Now we are more careful. If before we were active until around seven in the evening, today we no longer let it get dark, because the problem is not inside the market: there is no insecurity here, but rather outside,” she says.

For several months now, merchants at the popular market, located at the foot of the Mapocho River, have heard the whistling of bullets. And, although they say they are in a safe space – in fact, the place has a lot of security and is always full of visitors who come to buy fruits, vegetables and all kinds of items, as well as to taste Chilean, Peruvian, Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine – outside there has been a dispute between criminals for control of territories, which has resulted in four homicides between May and August. The last of them, of the other seven that occurred this weekend in the Metropolitan Region of Santiago, occurred on Saturday on a corner between Artesanos and Trento streets, almost 250 meters from La Vega Central. According to the first versions compiled by Megavisiontwo subjects on a motorcycle shot at least five times at a Dominican man, who was at an informal sales stand on the outskirts of La Vega Central.

And on August 10, another murder in the vicinity of the market shocked the community: the victim was also a Dominican citizen and the alleged perpetrator, of the same nationality, was arrested with a firearm, ammunition and 1.3 kilos of drugs. This is in addition to a shooting in July that left one person dead and one person injured. At that time, the prosecutor of the Organized Crime and Homicide Team (ECOH), Jorge Carmona, a unit created in Chile in November in response to the rise of this type of crime, said that behind the crime they are investigating a conflict over “territorial issues possibly associated with the sale of drugs” between foreign subjects.

The string of homicides is viewed with horror by the workers at the retail market. According to the merchants and neighbors of the sector, insecurity is “a monster that has been growing,” especially in the last five years. Y. Sosa, a 27-year-old Venezuelan immigrant, who has been working since 2019 at a store in La Vega, says that two weeks ago someone tried to steal his motorcycle: “It is not safe near the market, because there are many robberies and violence. I don’t spend much time on the streets for that reason, but I leave work and leave right away. Everything has gotten worse after the pandemic.”

Gonzalo Durán, presidential delegate of the Government of Gabriel Boric in the Metropolitan Region, whose responsibilities include coordinating security, says that, in relation to the crimes that occurred near the market, inter-sectoral coordinated work is currently being carried out. He explains that “a very important strengthening of the police services of Carabineros and the different oversight bodies was established, which has allowed a 22% decrease in major crimes during the first half of this year” compared to the same period last year. “Additionally, we are developing permanent and systematic operations with the Investigative Police to reinforce immigration control. However, we have observed a phenomenon that, preliminarily, derives from disputes between criminal groups, so we are working with the Public Prosecutor’s Office in investigative and intelligence areas that allow us to dismantle these gangs and put those responsible behind bars, recovering those spaces that have been taken by various groups and that allow us to return the neighborhood to the residents and their municipality.”

Elements of the Prosecutor’s Office go to the La Vega Central market, in Santiago, in August 2024. PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

“A small Latin America”

The history of La Vega Central dates back to colonial times, when farmers parked their carts in that area to sell their products. With the construction of the Cal y Canto bridge (close to the market) in the 18th century, market stalls and bars were established. The construction of warehouses and cellars took place several decades ago and that is how Elena G.’s mother, owner of one of the oldest places, came to the area. She remembers that she bought a space “for a few pesos”: That is why what happens outside the market hurts her. “This is not the image we want to give people, because we have always strived to serve visitors as best as possible.”

For Arturo Guerrero, spokesman for La Vega Central, insecurity has not penetrated the area due to the police reinforcements that exist there. And he illustrates the good atmosphere that exists with what happened in September 2022, when one of the first places that the United States ambassador to Chile, Bernadette M. Meehan, visited upon arriving in the country was precisely this market, where she was photographed at a vegetable stand. “Guess where she came to Santiago when she set foot: here and her security chief praised our security. That happens because the community is involved in maintaining order. You don’t have to lock yourself up to defeat crime, but rather confront it, and communities must work with the authorities to do that,” he says.

Inside, and hundreds of meters away from the street fight, this market has everything to be one of the biggest tourist attractions in Santiago. And this is confirmed by those who make a living in this space that, especially on weekends, encounters dozens of buyers but also visitors. Its endless aisles smell of fresh fruits and vegetables, and freshly prepared food. To the Chilean dishes, such as casserole and empanadas, Peruvian, Venezuelan and Colombian cuisine have been added. There are also freshly blended juices.

This multiculturalism is precisely what attracts Y. Sosa, who has been working in La Vega for five years: “It’s like a small Latin America, but in one place and where we all get along, that’s why it hurts us that there is that level of crime outside and people think that here, inside, it’s the same.” He raises his hand to point to one of the aisles, whose shops have flags from Chile, Venezuela and Peru: “We have been organizing ourselves spontaneously. I don’t know if it’s cultural, but everyone knows their line of work. For example, Peruvians are the ones who usually sell groceries and flour; Chileans commonly like to sell fruits and vegetables; while Venezuelans tend to sell more food, traditionally from our country.”

In one of its corners, aromas mingle. With immigration, gastronomy has diversified, and the food shops inside the market are an example of this variety. Patricia H., a Colombian resident in Chile and a frequent shopper at the place, says that at the stalls of La Vega she has tasted traditional food from Peru and other nations for the first time: “It is as if one were traveling, but you are in the same place, where you can try everything.”

Nicolás B., owner of a fruit stand, says that not only customers and tourists wander around the place, but for years he has seen psychologists bring their patients to alleviate stress, especially from work. His version is confirmed by other merchants who have been in this market for several decades. “This was a happy place, one that even gave one peace. My family, for example, has been here almost all their lives. My grandfather, Sergio, started selling fruit 43 years ago, and then my father followed suit. We did well and I have finally continued with this family business.”

A man tends to his vegetable shop in Vega Central. Sofia Yanjari

