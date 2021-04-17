Esaú Reátegui Wong is the young pucallpino who is behind the charismatic character The Uchulú, who has caused a sensation on social media thanks to the dance steps he invented for the song “No sé”, by the Explosión de Iquitos group.

The 20-year-old tiktoker created The Uchulú, because he was going through a depression during the coronavirus pandemic, without imagining the reception he would have in just a few months, since he is about to reach a million followers on TikTok and other social networks.

“One day I was at home listless, sad, and since Explosión de Iquitos had already released that music, I went in to see and hear that very beautiful sound, because I started dancing. I tried to choreograph it and those little steps came out. The day after I published it, I thought that people were not going to do it, and I saw that 400 people had done it (the challenge). I was happy enough, “he commented in conversations with The Republic.

The Uchulú is the character created by the pucallpino Esaú Reategui. Photo: La Uchulú Instagram

At the beginning of April 2021, The Uchulú He was the protagonist of a controversial situation when images of an alleged COVID-19 party in which he appeared dancing among a considerable number of people were viralized.

“I do not justify myself for anything, I am responsible for my actions and at the time I apologized to all people. They asked me to participate in the video clip of the song ‘I don’t know’ by Explosión de Iquitos, which I danced on a TikTok. Like any fan, I was very excited to be given that opportunity, “he declared for Al sixth day.

Esaú Reátegui explained that he did not announce the recordings of the audiovisual material on any of his social networks to avoid the accumulation of people; however, there was a riot outside the premises while the video clip was being made.

The Explosión group from Iquitos invited The Uchulú and the ‘dancing engineer’ to be part of his next audiovisual release. The preview is already published on social networks and its release date is next Sunday, April 18 at 4:00 pm on YouTube.

Now, Esaú Reátegui Wong fulfills his dream of appearing on television, thanks to the invitation of the chola Chabuca and this Saturday, April 17, he will be for the first time in El reventonazo de la chola, in a fun versus with the ‘dancing engineer’.

“Thank you very much for your support, one of my most awaited dreams come true thanks to all of you. I love you infinitely ”, said to his fans the young man who also stepped on the sets of the programs America today, On everyone’s lips and the Radiomar cabin.

