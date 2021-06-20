This Saturday, June 19, the grand finale of The Artist of the Year took place. Various artists faced each other for the prize of 30,000 soles. One of the characters most applauded by the jury was La Uchulú, who was reinforced by two singers who are very popular today.

It is about Melody and Linda Caba, who have made the great leap after the success of the song “I don’t know” by Explosión de Iquitos. Both singers performed this popular song alongside the jungle tiktoker, earning them a great jury score.

Similarly, the Spanish interpreter shone by recalling the classic “Baile del gorila” that catapulted her to fame when she was only a child. As expected, the jury’s results were very high and they put La Uchulú as a favorite to win the award.

The trio were awarded with a near perfect score, as four of the judges scored 11 points. The joy was not hidden by the influencer, who repeatedly expressed his desire to win first place in the show.

Manolo Rojas is moved to remember his brother who died from COVID-19

Manolo Rojas reinforced ‘Chikiplum’ in the grand finale of The Artist of the Year by performing a special version of “Vamos pa ‘la conga”. After his participation, the comedian took the microphone and remembered his brother who died from COVID-19.

“My brother was my right arm, he was my producer in some programs: Por humor al Perú, Laughter and get out: new generation. My brother knew everything. I live alone, I would get up and call my brother, even because my shoulder hurt and he had a solution for everything. He knew about the law, he made me win a trial, it was the best I’ve ever had, ”Manolo Rojas said almost through tears.

Artist of the year, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.