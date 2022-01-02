A few days after starting a new year, Esaú Reátegui, better known as ‘La Uchulú’, once again has a great reason to celebrate, as he turns 21 years old today, January 2. Through social networks, followers and colleagues of the artist have sent their greetings.

“Happy Birthday. Do not forget how important you are to us, your followers “,” Have a nice time on your special day “, were some of the messages for Reategui.

Likewise, the young comedian showed the gift that they brought him to his home. It is a basket decorated with balloons and colored ribbons, which contained various sweets and a cute stuffed animal.

“I am happy because this is my birthday present. 21 years old, ”the young man wrote in one of his Instagram stories.

América Televisión greeted ‘La Uchulú’ for its saint

Through his social networks, the television house where the popular tiktoker works dedicated some beautiful words to him.

“Today we celebrate the day of our happy and talented ‘La Uchulú’, who amuses us with her quirks on Saturdays at El reventonazo de la Chola. All your friends and colleagues from América Televisión wish you to have a beautiful day in the company of your loved ones ”, read the publication.

América TV greets ‘La Uchulú’. Photo: América TV / Instagram

Ernesto Pimentel dedicates a message to ‘La Uchulú’

One of the most recognized figures of América TV, Ernesto Pimentel, also expressed his greetings to the young Esau through a publication on his Instagram account.

“Happy Birthday ‘La Uchulú’. Welcome 2022. We continue to celebrate in El reventonazo de la Chola on América Televisión ”, wrote the comedian accompanied by a photograph with the tiktoker.