the uchulu and Dayanita were invited to the last edition of the program “Send who sends”, issued this Thursday, May 4. Both comic actresses were seen together on television for the first time and talked about their alleged enmity. Despite the fact that both figures ruled out having a rivalry, strong hints were sent live, which caused the conductors of the television space, such as ‘Charlotte’will be incredulous at the words of the young artists.

“How does it feel that Chola Chabuca calls you when she already called me (before) and (offered me) more budget”was one of the hints that he sent the uchulu to Dayanitawho was rumored to be the new pull of “The blowout of the Chola”. Let’s remember that, a few days ago, Ernesto Pimentel He maintained that, although he would like the former member of “JB on ATV” integrated his humorous program, he was “a bit thrifty” how to hire her

Dayanita does her thing in “Send whoever is in charge”

On May 4, the program “Mande quien mande” had as guests the comic actresses Dayanita and La Uchulú, who were summoned to enter the program “El Reventonazo de la Chola”. During a segment, Mario Hart asked the former ATV member to demonstrate her singing talent.

Dayanita was not intimidated and quickly sang “Ave María” and at the last second surprised with a peculiar ending. And it is that, suddenly, she used a deeper voice to say: “Dear brothers”, a detail that caused laughter among all the drivers.

