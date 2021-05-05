Comic actor Esau Reátegui, who plays the popular character La Uchulú, was grateful to Ernesto Pimentel for giving him a new job opportunity on the show El reventonazo de la Chola.

Let us remember that several weeks ago, the tiktoker arrived in Lima from his hometown of Pucallpa to enter national television for the first time.

It was featured in The chola blowout together with the group Explosión de Iquitos, with whom he made the song “I don’t know” viral. At that time, his entry into the comedic program had not yet been confirmed.

However, last weekend, the host Ernesto Pimentel announced that Esaú Reátegui was joining the cast of artists along with Manolo Rojas, Fernando Armas, among others.

This Wednesday, May 5, La Uchulú recorded a video in which he attributes to his fans all the achievements he has obtained during his artistic career.

“I make this video to thank you for all the support, affection and love that you always give me. All this would not be a reality if it weren’t for you, “he said.

“I am happy and content for these opportunities, because I have the support of my mother, my friends and also Ernesto Pimentel, who has given me the opportunity to show my talent on television. I am a very grateful person. Without your support, the character of La Uchulú would be nothing, “concluded the influencer’s message.

