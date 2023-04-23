It looks different! The faithful followers of the uchulu They were more than surprised with the look change of the influencer And it is that after having gained popularity thanks to her sense of humor and creativity in her videos, people recognized her for her hair and red lips that had become her hallmark. However, apparently, the youtuber got tired of this color and now she is trying a different one, which has undoubtedly left more than one impacted. Etza Wong shared photos and videos of her new hairstyle and makeup on her social media.

“I’m not used to anything other than my red hair and red lips, but this time I want you to be aware of the beautiful work I did for myself”wrote La Uchulú on her social networks when revealing her new style.

Why did La Uchulú withdraw from television?

La Uchulú was working for a time in “The blowout of the Chola” next to Ernesto Pimentel and his cast, but from one moment to another he left the show. When the influencer returned for an interview with the TV presenter, she told her reasons for leaving her: “At that time, I was going through a personal problem more than anything and I was emotionally bad and I decided to step out on a lot of things. My mental health was super messed up”.

