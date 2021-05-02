It never ceases to amaze! There is no doubt that The Uchulú is in full swing after the success of its challenge of the subject “I dont know” on TikTok.

This time, the funny Uchulú was again in the program The chola blowout, where he surprised everyone by appearing with a curious characterization, very different from the one he is accustomed to. It was presented as Esau Reátegui, which is his real name, and he appeared with a typical costume from our Peruvian Amazon.

Esau made an appearance to participate in a TikTok challenge that was held on the show and took on his doppelganger.

“ Esau, welcome. First time, Esau, on television “ , expressed the Chola Chabuca.

“This is ‘Cholita’, first time”, he replied with a rather thick voice that caused everyone to laugh.

On the other hand, a few days ago, Ernesto Pimentel announced that La Uchulú would be part of the program El reventonazo de la Chola.

“We are very happy to announce that La Uchulú will be with us”, he counted for an interview with La banda del chino.

“What I want for Uchulú is for him to achieve his dreams. He is a good human being, with values ​​and who includes the word ‘respect’ within his participation, and it is with that same respect that I receive him, ”said Ernesto Pimentel.

La Uchulú, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.