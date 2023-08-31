Etza Wong received the full support of her followers after she was the victim of transphobic comments by Andrés Hurtado and Carlos Cacho in a recent episode of ‘La casa de Magaly’. The popular uchulu she did not remain silent and quickly confronted both public figures for not respecting her identity. Now, the comic actress went to social networks to make a statement after what happened and she thanked the people who have come out to defend her.

YOU CAN SEE: Magaly announces that she will fire the person who showed the ID of La Uchulú: “She will never work with me again”

What did La Uchulu say?

Through social networks, Etza Wong took a few minutes to thank all the support that Internet users have given him after being the victim of transphobic comments in ‘Magali’s house‘. “Every message, every gift makes me feel more comfortable with myself and the purpose of being on this earth alive and fighting for my goals,” she wrote.

Likewise, he made a request for people to reflect and a situation like this does not happen again. “May respect and love prevail among all, without doing less, or humiliating others for how they feel. Gay, trans, etc., we are free to choose our own path and different people to do good, “he added.

La Uchulú breaks her silence after transphobic comments. Photo: Instagram/La Uchulu

YOU CAN SEE: ‘La casa de Magaly’: Radio and Television Advisory Council rejects racist expressions against Uchulú

Did Magaly Medina apologize to La Uchulú?

During the last edition of his show program, Magaly Medina He invited La Uchulú to his set to talk about what happened in ‘La casa de Magaly’ with Andrés Hurtado and Carlos Cacho. The ‘Magpie’ expressed her total dissatisfaction and offered a public apology to the comic actress.

“I have to give you my supportive hug because, finally, I am not going to allow any type of transphobia in my house, nor on my set, nor in my program, but understand that this is a reality show and it is allowed to live. Production people can’t intervene, unless things go to hell. In this case, we saw that Carlos Cacho and Andrés Hurtado apologized to you, ”he commented.

Does Andrés Hurtado retract his comments against La Uchulú?

In another part of the conversation, Magaly Medina invited Andres Hurtado to rule on the issue and respond to the statements of La Uchulú. Given this, the figure of Panamericana TV pointed out that he apologized to the comic actress when they were off camera. Likewise, she clarified that everything is part of the show and her intention was never to offend her.

“We have already clarified it. Do not go too far into victimizing something that we have all apologized for and have recognized that we have exalted ourselves. I already learned it. I ask you 300,000 times for the necessary apologies. I’ve told you ‘I’m going to have you on the show, I’d love to have you’. (This) has done a lot for you to tell the whole world ‘I’m a woman,'” she said.

#Uchulú #speaks #victim #transphobic #comments #quotwe #free #choosequot