The uchulu He surprised his followers and viewers by appearing on “El reventonazo de la Chola”, a program in which he was improperly touched in one of the sketches. Ernesto Pimentel was excited to have the influencer and youtuber back on his television set and welcomed him. Likewise, he took the opportunity to ask him what were his reasons for leaving the production. “At that time, I was going through a personal problem more than anything and I was emotionally bad and I decided to step out on a lot of things. My mental health was super messed up”said the popular content creator.

With these statements, La Uchulú sought to stop the speculation that it would have left the program due to the harassment of which it was a victim during its participation in the space of Ernesto Pimentel. “My privacy (…) everything collapsed, I wanted to be alone and rest from everything I had done in a year and a half,” she added.